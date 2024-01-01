100 Norwegian kroner to Argentine pesos

Convert NOK to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 nok
8,523.22 ars

kr1.000 NOK = $85.23 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.818586.8185
Low84.019680.6219
Average85.296284.5969
Change-1.83%4.90%
View full history

1 NOK to ARS stats

The performance of NOK to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.8185 and a 30 day low of 84.0196. This means the 30 day average was 85.2962. The change for NOK to ARS was -1.83.

The performance of NOK to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 86.8185 and a 90 day low of 80.6219. This means the 90 day average was 84.5969. The change for NOK to ARS was 4.90.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Argentine Peso
1 NOK85.23220 ARS
5 NOK426.16100 ARS
10 NOK852.32200 ARS
20 NOK1,704.64400 ARS
50 NOK4,261.61000 ARS
100 NOK8,523.22000 ARS
250 NOK21,308.05000 ARS
500 NOK42,616.10000 ARS
1000 NOK85,232.20000 ARS
2000 NOK170,464.40000 ARS
5000 NOK426,161.00000 ARS
10000 NOK852,322.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 ARS0.01173 NOK
5 ARS0.05866 NOK
10 ARS0.11733 NOK
20 ARS0.23465 NOK
50 ARS0.58664 NOK
100 ARS1.17327 NOK
250 ARS2.93318 NOK
500 ARS5.86635 NOK
1000 ARS11.73270 NOK
2000 ARS23.46540 NOK
5000 ARS58.66350 NOK
10000 ARS117.32700 NOK