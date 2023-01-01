1 Argentine peso to Norwegian kroner

Convert ARS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 ars
0.03 nok

1.00000 ARS = 0.03100 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.049187.27161.434071.64810.9624518.5518
1GBP1.1539311.21055100.7021.654761.901741.110621.4068
1USD0.95320.826071183.18711.366951.570970.917417.6835
1INR0.01145850.009930280.012021110.01643220.01888480.01102820.212575

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 ARS0.03100 NOK
5 ARS0.15502 NOK
10 ARS0.31003 NOK
20 ARS0.62006 NOK
50 ARS1.55016 NOK
100 ARS3.10032 NOK
250 ARS7.75080 NOK
500 ARS15.50160 NOK
1000 ARS31.00320 NOK
2000 ARS62.00640 NOK
5000 ARS155.01600 NOK
10000 ARS310.03200 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Argentine Peso
1 NOK32.25480 ARS
5 NOK161.27400 ARS
10 NOK322.54800 ARS
20 NOK645.09600 ARS
50 NOK1612.74000 ARS
100 NOK3225.48000 ARS
250 NOK8063.70000 ARS
500 NOK16127.40000 ARS
1000 NOK32254.80000 ARS
2000 NOK64509.60000 ARS
5000 NOK161274.00000 ARS
10000 NOK322548.00000 ARS