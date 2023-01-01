500 Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert ARS to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 ars
15.50 nok

1.00000 ARS = 0.03100 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

ARS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.049387.28821.434241.648160.962518.5529
1GBP1.153811.21065100.711.654781.901591.1105321.4057
1USD0.9530.826003183.18711.366851.570720.917317.6812
1INR0.01145630.009929450.012021110.0164310.01888180.0110270.212547

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 ARS0.03100 NOK
5 ARS0.15500 NOK
10 ARS0.31001 NOK
20 ARS0.62002 NOK
50 ARS1.55004 NOK
100 ARS3.10008 NOK
250 ARS7.75020 NOK
500 ARS15.50040 NOK
1000 ARS31.00080 NOK
2000 ARS62.00160 NOK
5000 ARS155.00400 NOK
10000 ARS310.00800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Argentine Peso
1 NOK32.25720 ARS
5 NOK161.28600 ARS
10 NOK322.57200 ARS
20 NOK645.14400 ARS
50 NOK1612.86000 ARS
100 NOK3225.72000 ARS
250 NOK8064.30000 ARS
500 NOK16128.60000 ARS
1000 NOK32257.20000 ARS
2000 NOK64514.40000 ARS
5000 NOK161286.00000 ARS
10000 NOK322572.00000 ARS