100 Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

Convert ARS to NOK at the real exchange rate

100 ars
3.10 nok

1.00000 ARS = 0.03100 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ARS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.0491587.27571.434141.648180.9624518.5658
1GBP1.153811.2105100.6981.654691.901661.1104821.421
1USD0.953150.826105183.18711.366951.570970.917417.696
1INR0.01145790.009930690.012021110.01643220.01888480.01102820.212725

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 ARS0.03100 NOK
5 ARS0.15502 NOK
10 ARS0.31005 NOK
20 ARS0.62009 NOK
50 ARS1.55023 NOK
100 ARS3.10046 NOK
250 ARS7.75115 NOK
500 ARS15.50230 NOK
1000 ARS31.00460 NOK
2000 ARS62.00920 NOK
5000 ARS155.02300 NOK
10000 ARS310.04600 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Argentine Peso
1 NOK32.25320 ARS
5 NOK161.26600 ARS
10 NOK322.53200 ARS
20 NOK645.06400 ARS
50 NOK1612.66000 ARS
100 NOK3225.32000 ARS
250 NOK8063.30000 ARS
500 NOK16126.60000 ARS
1000 NOK32253.20000 ARS
2000 NOK64506.40000 ARS
5000 NOK161266.00000 ARS
10000 NOK322532.00000 ARS