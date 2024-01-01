1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Angolan kwanzas

Convert NOK to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
81,217 aoa

kr1.000 NOK = Kz81.22 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.393583.3935
Low80.132277.1620
Average81.609981.0078
Change-2.61%4.41%
1 NOK to AOA stats

The performance of NOK to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.3935 and a 30 day low of 80.1322. This means the 30 day average was 81.6099. The change for NOK to AOA was -2.61.

The performance of NOK to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.3935 and a 90 day low of 77.1620. This means the 90 day average was 81.0078. The change for NOK to AOA was 4.41.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK81.21700 AOA
5 NOK406.08500 AOA
10 NOK812.17000 AOA
20 NOK1,624.34000 AOA
50 NOK4,060.85000 AOA
100 NOK8,121.70000 AOA
250 NOK20,304.25000 AOA
500 NOK40,608.50000 AOA
1000 NOK81,217.00000 AOA
2000 NOK162,434.00000 AOA
5000 NOK406,085.00000 AOA
10000 NOK812,170.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01231 NOK
5 AOA0.06156 NOK
10 AOA0.12313 NOK
20 AOA0.24625 NOK
50 AOA0.61563 NOK
100 AOA1.23127 NOK
250 AOA3.07818 NOK
500 AOA6.15635 NOK
1000 AOA12.31270 NOK
2000 AOA24.62540 NOK
5000 AOA61.56350 NOK
10000 AOA123.12700 NOK