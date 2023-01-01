1 Angolan kwanza to Norwegian kroner

1 aoa
0.01 nok

1.00000 AOA = 0.01297 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:16 UTC
AOA to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01297 NOK
5 AOA0.06483 NOK
10 AOA0.12966 NOK
20 AOA0.25933 NOK
50 AOA0.64831 NOK
100 AOA1.29663 NOK
250 AOA3.24158 NOK
500 AOA6.48315 NOK
1000 AOA12.96630 NOK
2000 AOA25.93260 NOK
5000 AOA64.83150 NOK
10000 AOA129.66300 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK77.12300 AOA
5 NOK385.61500 AOA
10 NOK771.23000 AOA
20 NOK1542.46000 AOA
50 NOK3856.15000 AOA
100 NOK7712.30000 AOA
250 NOK19280.75000 AOA
500 NOK38561.50000 AOA
1000 NOK77123.00000 AOA
2000 NOK154246.00000 AOA
5000 NOK385615.00000 AOA
10000 NOK771230.00000 AOA