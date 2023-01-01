250 Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

Convert AOA to NOK at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
3.24 nok

1.00000 AOA = 0.01296 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17 UTC
AOA to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0498587.3341.434361.646950.9638518.4538
1GBP1.1551311.2127100.8811.656851.902421.1133821.3164
1USD0.952550.824606183.18711.366251.568750.918117.5776
1INR0.01145030.009912670.012021110.01642380.01885810.01103660.211302

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01296 NOK
5 AOA0.06482 NOK
10 AOA0.12964 NOK
20 AOA0.25928 NOK
50 AOA0.64819 NOK
100 AOA1.29638 NOK
250 AOA3.24095 NOK
500 AOA6.48190 NOK
1000 AOA12.96380 NOK
2000 AOA25.92760 NOK
5000 AOA64.81900 NOK
10000 AOA129.63800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK77.13790 AOA
5 NOK385.68950 AOA
10 NOK771.37900 AOA
20 NOK1542.75800 AOA
50 NOK3856.89500 AOA
100 NOK7713.79000 AOA
250 NOK19284.47500 AOA
500 NOK38568.95000 AOA
1000 NOK77137.90000 AOA
2000 NOK154275.80000 AOA
5000 NOK385689.50000 AOA
10000 NOK771379.00000 AOA