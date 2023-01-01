20 Angolan kwanzas to Norwegian kroner

Convert AOA to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.26 nok

1.00000 AOA = 0.01297 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:18 UTC
AOA to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Norwegian Krone
1 AOA0.01297 NOK
5 AOA0.06484 NOK
10 AOA0.12967 NOK
20 AOA0.25934 NOK
50 AOA0.64836 NOK
100 AOA1.29671 NOK
250 AOA3.24178 NOK
500 AOA6.48355 NOK
1000 AOA12.96710 NOK
2000 AOA25.93420 NOK
5000 AOA64.83550 NOK
10000 AOA129.67100 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 NOK77.11830 AOA
5 NOK385.59150 AOA
10 NOK771.18300 AOA
20 NOK1542.36600 AOA
50 NOK3855.91500 AOA
100 NOK7711.83000 AOA
250 NOK19279.57500 AOA
500 NOK38559.15000 AOA
1000 NOK77118.30000 AOA
2000 NOK154236.60000 AOA
5000 NOK385591.50000 AOA
10000 NOK771183.00000 AOA