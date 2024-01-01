1 Nicaraguan córdoba to CFP francs

Convert NIO to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 nio
3 xpf

C$1.000 NIO = ₣2.982 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00763.0278
Low2.96672.9667
Average2.98522.9983
Change-0.84%-1.20%
1 NIO to XPF stats

The performance of NIO to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0076 and a 30 day low of 2.9667. This means the 30 day average was 2.9852. The change for NIO to XPF was -0.84.

The performance of NIO to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0278 and a 90 day low of 2.9667. This means the 90 day average was 2.9983. The change for NIO to XPF was -1.20.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / CFP Franc
1 NIO2.98235 XPF
5 NIO14.91175 XPF
10 NIO29.82350 XPF
20 NIO59.64700 XPF
50 NIO149.11750 XPF
100 NIO298.23500 XPF
250 NIO745.58750 XPF
500 NIO1,491.17500 XPF
1000 NIO2,982.35000 XPF
2000 NIO5,964.70000 XPF
5000 NIO14,911.75000 XPF
10000 NIO29,823.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 XPF0.33531 NIO
5 XPF1.67653 NIO
10 XPF3.35306 NIO
20 XPF6.70612 NIO
50 XPF16.76530 NIO
100 XPF33.53060 NIO
250 XPF83.82650 NIO
500 XPF167.65300 NIO
1000 XPF335.30600 NIO
2000 XPF670.61200 NIO
5000 XPF1,676.53000 NIO
10000 XPF3,353.06000 NIO