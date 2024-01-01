1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert NIO to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 nio
101.59 pen

C$1.000 NIO = S/.0.1016 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NIO to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NIO to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10310.1046
Low0.10090.1002
Average0.10180.1021
Change-1.47%0.40%
View full history

1 NIO to PEN stats

The performance of NIO to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1031 and a 30 day low of 0.1009. This means the 30 day average was 0.1018. The change for NIO to PEN was -1.47.

The performance of NIO to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1046 and a 90 day low of 0.1002. This means the 90 day average was 0.1021. The change for NIO to PEN was 0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nicaraguan córdobas

NIO to USD

NIO to EUR

NIO to GBP

NIO to INR

NIO to JPY

NIO to RUB

NIO to AUD

NIO to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NIO0.10159 PEN
5 NIO0.50795 PEN
10 NIO1.01590 PEN
20 NIO2.03180 PEN
50 NIO5.07950 PEN
100 NIO10.15900 PEN
250 NIO25.39750 PEN
500 NIO50.79500 PEN
1000 NIO101.59000 PEN
2000 NIO203.18000 PEN
5000 NIO507.95000 PEN
10000 NIO1,015.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 PEN9.84348 NIO
5 PEN49.21740 NIO
10 PEN98.43480 NIO
20 PEN196.86960 NIO
50 PEN492.17400 NIO
100 PEN984.34800 NIO
250 PEN2,460.87000 NIO
500 PEN4,921.74000 NIO
1000 PEN9,843.48000 NIO
2000 PEN19,686.96000 NIO
5000 PEN49,217.40000 NIO
10000 PEN98,434.80000 NIO