1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Kenyan shillings

Convert NIO to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 nio
3,527 kes

C$1.000 NIO = Ksh3.527 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:23
NIO to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.61823.6611
Low3.47393.4739
Average3.52383.5329
Change1.22%-3.66%
1 NIO to KES stats

The performance of NIO to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6182 and a 30 day low of 3.4739. This means the 30 day average was 3.5238. The change for NIO to KES was 1.22.

The performance of NIO to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6611 and a 90 day low of 3.4739. This means the 90 day average was 3.5329. The change for NIO to KES was -3.66.

How to convert Nicaraguan córdobas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NIO in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NIO to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kenyan Shilling
1 NIO3.52704 KES
5 NIO17.63520 KES
10 NIO35.27040 KES
20 NIO70.54080 KES
50 NIO176.35200 KES
100 NIO352.70400 KES
250 NIO881.76000 KES
500 NIO1,763.52000 KES
1000 NIO3,527.04000 KES
2000 NIO7,054.08000 KES
5000 NIO17,635.20000 KES
10000 NIO35,270.40000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KES0.28352 NIO
5 KES1.41762 NIO
10 KES2.83524 NIO
20 KES5.67048 NIO
50 KES14.17620 NIO
100 KES28.35240 NIO
250 KES70.88100 NIO
500 KES141.76200 NIO
1000 KES283.52400 NIO
2000 KES567.04800 NIO
5000 KES1,417.62000 NIO
10000 KES2,835.24000 NIO