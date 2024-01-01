1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Indian rupees
Convert NIO to INR at the real exchange rate
|1 NIO to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.2798
|2.2798
|Low
|2.2650
|2.2558
|Average
|2.2704
|2.2673
|Change
|0.30%
|0.39%
1 NIO to INR stats
The performance of NIO to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2798 and a 30 day low of 2.2650. This means the 30 day average was 2.2704. The change for NIO to INR was 0.30.
The performance of NIO to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2798 and a 90 day low of 2.2558. This means the 90 day average was 2.2673. The change for NIO to INR was 0.39.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1 INR
|0.43961 NIO
|5 INR
|2.19805 NIO
|10 INR
|4.39610 NIO
|20 INR
|8.79220 NIO
|50 INR
|21.98050 NIO
|100 INR
|43.96100 NIO
|250 INR
|109.90250 NIO
|300 INR
|131.88300 NIO
|500 INR
|219.80500 NIO
|600 INR
|263.76600 NIO
|1000 INR
|439.61000 NIO
|2000 INR
|879.22000 NIO
|5000 INR
|2,198.05000 NIO
|10000 INR
|4,396.10000 NIO
|25000 INR
|10,990.25000 NIO
|50000 INR
|21,980.50000 NIO
|100000 INR
|43,961.00000 NIO
|1000000 INR
|439,610.00000 NIO
|1000000000 INR
|439,610,000.00000 NIO