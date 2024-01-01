1 thousand Nicaraguan córdobas to Hungarian forints
Convert NIO to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 NIO to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.9737
|10.1053
|Low
|9.6958
|9.6053
|Average
|9.8119
|9.8357
|Change
|0.62%
|1.05%
1 NIO to HUF stats
The performance of NIO to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.9737 and a 30 day low of 9.6958. This means the 30 day average was 9.8119. The change for NIO to HUF was 0.62.
The performance of NIO to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1053 and a 90 day low of 9.6053. This means the 90 day average was 9.8357. The change for NIO to HUF was 1.05.
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Hungarian Forint
|1 NIO
|9.89961 HUF
|5 NIO
|49.49805 HUF
|10 NIO
|98.99610 HUF
|20 NIO
|197.99220 HUF
|50 NIO
|494.98050 HUF
|100 NIO
|989.96100 HUF
|250 NIO
|2,474.90250 HUF
|500 NIO
|4,949.80500 HUF
|1000 NIO
|9,899.61000 HUF
|2000 NIO
|19,799.22000 HUF
|5000 NIO
|49,498.05000 HUF
|10000 NIO
|98,996.10000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|2000 HUF
|202.02800 NIO
|5000 HUF
|505.07000 NIO
|10000 HUF
|1,010.14000 NIO
|15000 HUF
|1,515.21000 NIO
|20000 HUF
|2,020.28000 NIO
|30000 HUF
|3,030.42000 NIO
|40000 HUF
|4,040.56000 NIO
|50000 HUF
|5,050.70000 NIO
|60000 HUF
|6,060.84000 NIO
|100000 HUF
|10,101.40000 NIO
|150000 HUF
|15,152.10000 NIO
|200000 HUF
|20,202.80000 NIO