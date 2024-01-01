10 thousand Hungarian forints to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert HUF to NIO at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to NIO conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.09455 NIO
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0993
|0.1047
|Low
|0.0945
|0.0945
|Average
|0.0972
|0.1008
|Change
|-4.53%
|-9.17%
|View full history
1 HUF to NIO stats
The performance of HUF to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0993 and a 30 day low of 0.0945. This means the 30 day average was 0.0972. The change for HUF to NIO was -4.53.
The performance of HUF to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1047 and a 90 day low of 0.0945. This means the 90 day average was 0.1008. The change for HUF to NIO was -9.17.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Nicaraguan córdobas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|2000 HUF
|189.09280 NIO
|5000 HUF
|472.73200 NIO
|10000 HUF
|945.46400 NIO
|15000 HUF
|1,418.19600 NIO
|20000 HUF
|1,890.92800 NIO
|30000 HUF
|2,836.39200 NIO
|40000 HUF
|3,781.85600 NIO
|50000 HUF
|4,727.32000 NIO
|60000 HUF
|5,672.78400 NIO
|100000 HUF
|9,454.64000 NIO
|150000 HUF
|14,181.96000 NIO
|200000 HUF
|18,909.28000 NIO
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Hungarian Forint
|1 NIO
|10.57680 HUF
|5 NIO
|52.88400 HUF
|10 NIO
|105.76800 HUF
|20 NIO
|211.53600 HUF
|50 NIO
|528.84000 HUF
|100 NIO
|1,057.68000 HUF
|250 NIO
|2,644.20000 HUF
|500 NIO
|5,288.40000 HUF
|1000 NIO
|10,576.80000 HUF
|2000 NIO
|21,153.60000 HUF
|5000 NIO
|52,884.00000 HUF
|10000 NIO
|105,768.00000 HUF