5 Nicaraguan córdobas to Aruban florins

Convert NIO to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 nio
0.24 awg

C$1.000 NIO = ƒ0.04859 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
NIO to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04870.0487
Low0.04860.0485
Average0.04860.0486
Change-0.09%-0.01%
1 NIO to AWG stats

The performance of NIO to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0487 and a 30 day low of 0.0486. This means the 30 day average was 0.0486. The change for NIO to AWG was -0.09.

The performance of NIO to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0487 and a 90 day low of 0.0485. This means the 90 day average was 0.0486. The change for NIO to AWG was -0.01.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Aruban Florin
1 NIO0.04859 AWG
5 NIO0.24294 AWG
10 NIO0.48589 AWG
20 NIO0.97178 AWG
50 NIO2.42945 AWG
100 NIO4.85889 AWG
250 NIO12.14722 AWG
500 NIO24.29445 AWG
1000 NIO48.58890 AWG
2000 NIO97.17780 AWG
5000 NIO242.94450 AWG
10000 NIO485.88900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AWG20.58080 NIO
5 AWG102.90400 NIO
10 AWG205.80800 NIO
20 AWG411.61600 NIO
50 AWG1,029.04000 NIO
100 AWG2,058.08000 NIO
250 AWG5,145.20000 NIO
500 AWG10,290.40000 NIO
1000 AWG20,580.80000 NIO
2000 AWG41,161.60000 NIO
5000 AWG102,904.00000 NIO
10000 AWG205,808.00000 NIO