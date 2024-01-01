20 Nigerian nairas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert NGN to TTD at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.08 ttd

₦1.000 NGN = TT$0.004243 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0051
Low0.00410.0041
Average0.00420.0045
Change-3.73%-12.87%
1 NGN to TTD stats

The performance of NGN to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0042. The change for NGN to TTD was -3.73.

The performance of NGN to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0051 and a 90 day low of 0.0041. This means the 90 day average was 0.0045. The change for NGN to TTD was -12.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 NGN0.00424 TTD
5 NGN0.02121 TTD
10 NGN0.04243 TTD
20 NGN0.08485 TTD
50 NGN0.21213 TTD
100 NGN0.42425 TTD
250 NGN1.06063 TTD
500 NGN2.12125 TTD
1000 NGN4.24251 TTD
2000 NGN8.48502 TTD
5000 NGN21.21255 TTD
10000 NGN42.42510 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 TTD235.71000 NGN
5 TTD1,178.55000 NGN
10 TTD2,357.10000 NGN
20 TTD4,714.20000 NGN
50 TTD11,785.50000 NGN
100 TTD23,571.00000 NGN
250 TTD58,927.50000 NGN
500 TTD117,855.00000 NGN
1000 TTD235,710.00000 NGN
2000 TTD471,420.00000 NGN
5000 TTD1,178,550.00000 NGN
10000 TTD2,357,100.00000 NGN