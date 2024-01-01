20 Nigerian nairas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert NGN to IMP at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
0.01 imp

₦1.000 NGN = £0.0004905 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0006
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-3.68%-14.61%
1 NGN to IMP stats

The performance of NGN to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to IMP was -3.68.

The performance of NGN to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for NGN to IMP was -14.61.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Isle of Man pound
1 NGN0.00049 IMP
5 NGN0.00245 IMP
10 NGN0.00490 IMP
20 NGN0.00981 IMP
50 NGN0.02452 IMP
100 NGN0.04905 IMP
250 NGN0.12261 IMP
500 NGN0.24523 IMP
1000 NGN0.49045 IMP
2000 NGN0.98091 IMP
5000 NGN2.45227 IMP
10000 NGN4.90454 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Nigerian Naira
1 IMP2,038.93000 NGN
5 IMP10,194.65000 NGN
10 IMP20,389.30000 NGN
20 IMP40,778.60000 NGN
50 IMP101,946.50000 NGN
100 IMP203,893.00000 NGN
250 IMP509,732.50000 NGN
500 IMP1,019,465.00000 NGN
1000 IMP2,038,930.00000 NGN
2000 IMP4,077,860.00000 NGN
5000 IMP10,194,650.00000 NGN
10000 IMP20,389,300.00000 NGN