10 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Mexican pesos

Convert MYR to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 myr
38,240.50 mxn

1.00000 MYR = 3.82405 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:32 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

MYR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MXN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.0487587.28061.436681.658890.964918.9756
1GBP1.1536711.21005100.7051.657651.914031.1131721.894
1USD0.953550.826412183.22351.36991.581780.920118.0935
1INR0.01145730.009930030.012015810.01646050.01900640.01105580.217409

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mexican Peso
1 MYR3.82405 MXN
5 MYR19.12025 MXN
10 MYR38.24050 MXN
20 MYR76.48100 MXN
50 MYR191.20250 MXN
100 MYR382.40500 MXN
250 MYR956.01250 MXN
500 MYR1912.02500 MXN
1000 MYR3824.05000 MXN
2000 MYR7648.10000 MXN
5000 MYR19120.25000 MXN
10000 MYR38240.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MXN0.26150 MYR
5 MXN1.30751 MYR
10 MXN2.61503 MYR
20 MXN5.23006 MYR
50 MXN13.07515 MYR
100 MXN26.15030 MYR
250 MXN65.37575 MYR
500 MXN130.75150 MYR
1000 MXN261.50300 MYR
2000 MXN523.00600 MYR
5000 MXN1307.51500 MYR
10000 MXN2615.03000 MYR