1 Mexican peso to Egyptian pounds

Convert MXN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
1.78 egp

1.00000 MXN = 1.77585 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.057187.89791.435751.648880.967918.3936
1GBP1.1531411.219101.361.655651.901421.1161221.2107
1USD0.9460.820345183.151.35821.559820.915617.4001
1INR0.01137680.009865840.012026510.01633430.01875910.01101140.209262

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 MXN1.77585 EGP
5 MXN8.87925 EGP
10 MXN17.75850 EGP
20 MXN35.51700 EGP
50 MXN88.79250 EGP
100 MXN177.58500 EGP
250 MXN443.96250 EGP
500 MXN887.92500 EGP
1000 MXN1775.85000 EGP
2000 MXN3551.70000 EGP
5000 MXN8879.25000 EGP
10000 MXN17758.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mexican Peso
1 EGP0.56311 MXN
5 EGP2.81555 MXN
10 EGP5.63110 MXN
20 EGP11.26220 MXN
50 EGP28.15550 MXN
100 EGP56.31100 MXN
250 EGP140.77750 MXN
500 EGP281.55500 MXN
1000 EGP563.11000 MXN
2000 EGP1126.22000 MXN
5000 EGP2815.55000 MXN
10000 EGP5631.10000 MXN