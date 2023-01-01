250 Malawian kwachas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MWK to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 mwk
2.45 ghs

1.00000 MWK = 0.00981 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:40 UTC
MWK to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MWK → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MWK0.00981 GHS
5 MWK0.04907 GHS
10 MWK0.09813 GHS
20 MWK0.19627 GHS
50 MWK0.49067 GHS
100 MWK0.98134 GHS
250 MWK2.45334 GHS
500 MWK4.90668 GHS
1000 MWK9.81336 GHS
2000 MWK19.62672 GHS
5000 MWK49.06680 GHS
10000 MWK98.13360 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Malawian Kwacha
1 GHS101.90200 MWK
5 GHS509.51000 MWK
10 GHS1019.02000 MWK
20 GHS2038.04000 MWK
50 GHS5095.10000 MWK
100 GHS10190.20000 MWK
250 GHS25475.50000 MWK
500 GHS50951.00000 MWK
1000 GHS101902.00000 MWK
2000 GHS203804.00000 MWK
5000 GHS509510.00000 MWK
10000 GHS1019020.00000 MWK