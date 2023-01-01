20 Maldivian rufiyaas to Australian dollars

Convert MVR to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 mvr
2.05 aud

1.00000 MVR = 0.10271 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MVR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.04687.04361.434541.660980.9647518.9234
1GBP1.153411.20645100.3961.654591.915761.1127521.8261
1USD0.9560.828878183.21571.371451.587930.9223518.0912
1INR0.01148850.00996060.01201710.01648070.01908210.01108380.217401

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Australian Dollar
1 MVR0.10271 AUD
5 MVR0.51356 AUD
10 MVR1.02712 AUD
20 MVR2.05424 AUD
50 MVR5.13560 AUD
100 MVR10.27120 AUD
250 MVR25.67800 AUD
500 MVR51.35600 AUD
1000 MVR102.71200 AUD
2000 MVR205.42400 AUD
5000 MVR513.56000 AUD
10000 MVR1027.12000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AUD9.73594 MVR
5 AUD48.67970 MVR
10 AUD97.35940 MVR
20 AUD194.71880 MVR
50 AUD486.79700 MVR
100 AUD973.59400 MVR
250 AUD2433.98500 MVR
500 AUD4867.97000 MVR
1000 AUD9735.94000 MVR
2000 AUD19471.88000 MVR
5000 AUD48679.70000 MVR
10000 AUD97359.40000 MVR