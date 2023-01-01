2000 Australian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert AUD to MVR at the real exchange rate

2000 aud
19895.48 mvr

1.00000 AUD = 9.94774 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AUD to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 MVR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.05687.6851.433781.641150.9673518.3896
1GBP1.1540711.2187101.1951.654691.894011.1163921.2229
1USD0.946950.820546183.0351.357751.554120.9160517.4144
1INR0.01140450.009881940.012043110.01635150.01871650.01103210.209724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 AUD9.94774 MVR
5 AUD49.73870 MVR
10 AUD99.47740 MVR
20 AUD198.95480 MVR
50 AUD497.38700 MVR
100 AUD994.77400 MVR
250 AUD2486.93500 MVR
500 AUD4973.87000 MVR
1000 AUD9947.74000 MVR
2000 AUD19895.48000 MVR
5000 AUD49738.70000 MVR
10000 AUD99477.40000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Australian Dollar
1 MVR0.10053 AUD
5 MVR0.50262 AUD
10 MVR1.00525 AUD
20 MVR2.01050 AUD
50 MVR5.02625 AUD
100 MVR10.05250 AUD
250 MVR25.13125 AUD
500 MVR50.26250 AUD
1000 MVR100.52500 AUD
2000 MVR201.05000 AUD
5000 MVR502.62500 AUD
10000 MVR1005.25000 AUD