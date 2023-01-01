10 Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

Convert MNT to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 mnt
0.01 gel

1.00000 MNT = 0.00077 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046987.13061.435721.661350.964118.8448
1GBP1.1539311.208100.5381.656651.9171.1125121.7447
1USD0.95520.827815183.22721.37141.586920.920918.0006
1INR0.0114770.009946440.012015310.01647780.01906740.01106490.216283

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00077 GEL
5 MNT0.00386 GEL
10 MNT0.00772 GEL
20 MNT0.01544 GEL
50 MNT0.03859 GEL
100 MNT0.07718 GEL
250 MNT0.19296 GEL
500 MNT0.38592 GEL
1000 MNT0.77185 GEL
2000 MNT1.54369 GEL
5000 MNT3.85923 GEL
10000 MNT7.71846 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1295.60000 MNT
5 GEL6478.00000 MNT
10 GEL12956.00000 MNT
20 GEL25912.00000 MNT
50 GEL64780.00000 MNT
100 GEL129560.00000 MNT
250 GEL323900.00000 MNT
500 GEL647800.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1295600.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2591200.00000 MNT
5000 GEL6478000.00000 MNT
10000 GEL12956000.00000 MNT