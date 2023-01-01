5 Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

Convert MNT to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 mnt
0.00 gel

1.00000 MNT = 0.00077 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MNT to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.046987.12941.435721.661220.9640518.8447
1GBP1.1539311.208100.5371.656651.916851.1124521.7446
1USD0.95520.827815183.22611.37141.58680.9208518.0005
1INR0.01147720.009946570.012015510.0164780.01906610.01106440.216284

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00077 GEL
5 MNT0.00386 GEL
10 MNT0.00772 GEL
20 MNT0.01544 GEL
50 MNT0.03859 GEL
100 MNT0.07719 GEL
250 MNT0.19296 GEL
500 MNT0.38593 GEL
1000 MNT0.77185 GEL
2000 MNT1.54370 GEL
5000 MNT3.85926 GEL
10000 MNT7.71852 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1295.59000 MNT
5 GEL6477.95000 MNT
10 GEL12955.90000 MNT
20 GEL25911.80000 MNT
50 GEL64779.50000 MNT
100 GEL129559.00000 MNT
250 GEL323897.50000 MNT
500 GEL647795.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1295590.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2591180.00000 MNT
5000 GEL6477950.00000 MNT
10000 GEL12955900.00000 MNT