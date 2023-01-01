10 thousand Georgian laris to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GEL to MNT at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
12,951,800 mnt

1.00000 GEL = 1295.18000 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45 UTC
GEL to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 MNT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1295.18000 MNT
5 GEL6475.90000 MNT
10 GEL12951.80000 MNT
20 GEL25903.60000 MNT
50 GEL64759.00000 MNT
100 GEL129518.00000 MNT
250 GEL323795.00000 MNT
500 GEL647590.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1295180.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2590360.00000 MNT
5000 GEL6475900.00000 MNT
10000 GEL12951800.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00077 GEL
5 MNT0.00386 GEL
10 MNT0.00772 GEL
20 MNT0.01544 GEL
50 MNT0.03860 GEL
100 MNT0.07721 GEL
250 MNT0.19302 GEL
500 MNT0.38605 GEL
1000 MNT0.77209 GEL
2000 MNT1.54418 GEL
5000 MNT3.86046 GEL
10000 MNT7.72092 GEL