5 Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MMK to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 mmk
0.02 mad

1.00000 MMK = 0.00492 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:41 UTC
MMK to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moroccan Dirham
1 MMK0.00492 MAD
5 MMK0.02458 MAD
10 MMK0.04916 MAD
20 MMK0.09832 MAD
50 MMK0.24580 MAD
100 MMK0.49159 MAD
250 MMK1.22899 MAD
500 MMK2.45797 MAD
1000 MMK4.91595 MAD
2000 MMK9.83190 MAD
5000 MMK24.57975 MAD
10000 MMK49.15950 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Myanma Kyat
1 MAD203.41900 MMK
5 MAD1017.09500 MMK
10 MAD2034.19000 MMK
20 MAD4068.38000 MMK
50 MAD10170.95000 MMK
100 MAD20341.90000 MMK
250 MAD50854.75000 MMK
500 MAD101709.50000 MMK
1000 MAD203419.00000 MMK
2000 MAD406838.00000 MMK
5000 MAD1017095.00000 MMK
10000 MAD2034190.00000 MMK