1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MMK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
4.92 mad

1.00000 MMK = 0.00492 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MMK to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.047687.19121.436261.663390.9646518.7994
1GBP1.1536711.20855100.5871.656921.918941.1128921.6877
1USD0.954550.827438183.22951.3711.587810.920817.9452
1INR0.0114690.009941640.01201510.01647250.01907740.01106340.215611

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Moroccan Dirham
1 MMK0.00492 MAD
5 MMK0.02461 MAD
10 MMK0.04922 MAD
20 MMK0.09843 MAD
50 MMK0.24608 MAD
100 MMK0.49215 MAD
250 MMK1.23038 MAD
500 MMK2.46076 MAD
1000 MMK4.92152 MAD
2000 MMK9.84304 MAD
5000 MMK24.60760 MAD
10000 MMK49.21520 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Myanma Kyat
1 MAD203.18900 MMK
5 MAD1015.94500 MMK
10 MAD2031.89000 MMK
20 MAD4063.78000 MMK
50 MAD10159.45000 MMK
100 MAD20318.90000 MMK
250 MAD50797.25000 MMK
500 MAD101594.50000 MMK
1000 MAD203189.00000 MMK
2000 MAD406378.00000 MMK
5000 MAD1015945.00000 MMK
10000 MAD2031890.00000 MMK