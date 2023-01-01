1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Botswanan pulas

Convert MMK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
6.55 bwp

1.00000 MMK = 0.00655 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24 UTC
MMK to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Botswanan Pula
1 MMK0.00655 BWP
5 MMK0.03277 BWP
10 MMK0.06555 BWP
20 MMK0.13109 BWP
50 MMK0.32773 BWP
100 MMK0.65546 BWP
250 MMK1.63864 BWP
500 MMK3.27729 BWP
1000 MMK6.55458 BWP
2000 MMK13.10916 BWP
5000 MMK32.77290 BWP
10000 MMK65.54580 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Myanma Kyat
1 BWP152.56500 MMK
5 BWP762.82500 MMK
10 BWP1525.65000 MMK
20 BWP3051.30000 MMK
50 BWP7628.25000 MMK
100 BWP15256.50000 MMK
250 BWP38141.25000 MMK
500 BWP76282.50000 MMK
1000 BWP152565.00000 MMK
2000 BWP305130.00000 MMK
5000 BWP762825.00000 MMK
10000 BWP1525650.00000 MMK