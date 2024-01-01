1 Macedonian denar to Georgian laris

Convert MKD to GEL at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₾0.04691 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:22
MKD to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 MKD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04850.0496
Low0.04660.0466
Average0.04760.0483
Change-2.42%-3.83%
1 MKD to GEL stats

The performance of MKD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0485 and a 30 day low of 0.0466. This means the 30 day average was 0.0476. The change for MKD to GEL was -2.42.

The performance of MKD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0496 and a 90 day low of 0.0466. This means the 90 day average was 0.0483. The change for MKD to GEL was -3.83.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96510.6791.2180.9611.0990.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.833

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Georgian Lari
1 MKD0.04691 GEL
5 MKD0.23455 GEL
10 MKD0.46910 GEL
20 MKD0.93819 GEL
50 MKD2.34548 GEL
100 MKD4.69095 GEL
250 MKD11.72738 GEL
500 MKD23.45475 GEL
1000 MKD46.90950 GEL
2000 MKD93.81900 GEL
5000 MKD234.54750 GEL
10000 MKD469.09500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macedonian Denar
1 GEL21.31760 MKD
5 GEL106.58800 MKD
10 GEL213.17600 MKD
20 GEL426.35200 MKD
50 GEL1,065.88000 MKD
100 GEL2,131.76000 MKD
250 GEL5,329.40000 MKD
500 GEL10,658.80000 MKD
1000 GEL21,317.60000 MKD
2000 GEL42,635.20000 MKD
5000 GEL106,588.00000 MKD
10000 GEL213,176.00000 MKD