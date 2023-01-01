5 Macedonian denars to Georgian laris

Convert MKD to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 mkd
0.23 gel

1.00000 MKD = 0.04561 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:1 UTC
MKD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Georgian Lari
1 MKD0.04561 GEL
5 MKD0.22805 GEL
10 MKD0.45609 GEL
20 MKD0.91218 GEL
50 MKD2.28045 GEL
100 MKD4.56091 GEL
250 MKD11.40227 GEL
500 MKD22.80455 GEL
1000 MKD45.60910 GEL
2000 MKD91.21820 GEL
5000 MKD228.04550 GEL
10000 MKD456.09100 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Macedonian Denar
1 GEL21.92540 MKD
5 GEL109.62700 MKD
10 GEL219.25400 MKD
20 GEL438.50800 MKD
50 GEL1096.27000 MKD
100 GEL2192.54000 MKD
250 GEL5481.35000 MKD
500 GEL10962.70000 MKD
1000 GEL21925.40000 MKD
2000 GEL43850.80000 MKD
5000 GEL109627.00000 MKD
10000 GEL219254.00000 MKD