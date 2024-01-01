Malagasy ariaries to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MGA to KZT at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₸0.1069 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KZT
1 MGA to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10750.1080
Low0.10580.1051
Average0.10650.1062
Change0.94%0.57%
1 MGA to KZT stats

The performance of MGA to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1075 and a 30 day low of 0.1058. This means the 30 day average was 0.1065. The change for MGA to KZT was 0.94.

The performance of MGA to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1080 and a 90 day low of 0.1051. This means the 90 day average was 0.1062. The change for MGA to KZT was 0.57.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MGA0.10692 KZT
5 MGA0.53460 KZT
10 MGA1.06919 KZT
20 MGA2.13838 KZT
50 MGA5.34595 KZT
100 MGA10.69190 KZT
250 MGA26.72975 KZT
500 MGA53.45950 KZT
1000 MGA106.91900 KZT
2000 MGA213.83800 KZT
5000 MGA534.59500 KZT
10000 MGA1,069.19000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Malagasy Ariary
1 KZT9.35290 MGA
5 KZT46.76450 MGA
10 KZT93.52900 MGA
20 KZT187.05800 MGA
50 KZT467.64500 MGA
100 KZT935.29000 MGA
250 KZT2,338.22500 MGA
500 KZT4,676.45000 MGA
1000 KZT9,352.90000 MGA
2000 KZT18,705.80000 MGA
5000 KZT46,764.50000 MGA
10000 KZT93,529.00000 MGA