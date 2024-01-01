5,000 Moldovan leus to South African rand

Convert MDL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = R0.9952 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
MDL to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ZAR
1 MDL to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01461.0356
Low0.96960.9696
Average0.99231.0037
Change0.36%-3.85%
1 MDL to ZAR stats

The performance of MDL to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0146 and a 30 day low of 0.9696. This means the 30 day average was 0.9923. The change for MDL to ZAR was 0.36.

The performance of MDL to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0356 and a 90 day low of 0.9696. This means the 90 day average was 1.0037. The change for MDL to ZAR was -3.85.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3971.53684.3761.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9281.7681.944106.7652.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97211.160.4041.2180.961

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL0.99524 ZAR
5 MDL4.97622 ZAR
10 MDL9.95243 ZAR
20 MDL19.90486 ZAR
50 MDL49.76215 ZAR
100 MDL99.52430 ZAR
250 MDL248.81075 ZAR
500 MDL497.62150 ZAR
1000 MDL995.24300 ZAR
2000 MDL1,990.48600 ZAR
5000 MDL4,976.21500 ZAR
10000 MDL9,952.43000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR1.00478 MDL
5 ZAR5.02390 MDL
10 ZAR10.04780 MDL
20 ZAR20.09560 MDL
50 ZAR50.23900 MDL
100 ZAR100.47800 MDL
250 ZAR251.19500 MDL
500 ZAR502.39000 MDL
1000 ZAR1,004.78000 MDL
2000 ZAR2,009.56000 MDL
5000 ZAR5,023.90000 MDL
10000 ZAR10,047.80000 MDL