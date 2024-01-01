5,000 Moldovan leus to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MDL to SHP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = £0.04341 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
MDL to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 MDL to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04390.0441
Low0.04300.0429
Average0.04340.0435
Change0.12%-1.05%
1 MDL to SHP stats

The performance of MDL to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0439 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for MDL to SHP was 0.12.

The performance of MDL to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0441 and a 90 day low of 0.0429. This means the 90 day average was 0.0435. The change for MDL to SHP was -1.05.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3971.53684.3811.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9261.7681.944106.7592.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.9711.160.3991.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saint Helena Pound
1 MDL0.04341 SHP
5 MDL0.21707 SHP
10 MDL0.43413 SHP
20 MDL0.86826 SHP
50 MDL2.17066 SHP
100 MDL4.34132 SHP
250 MDL10.85330 SHP
500 MDL21.70660 SHP
1000 MDL43.41320 SHP
2000 MDL86.82640 SHP
5000 MDL217.06600 SHP
10000 MDL434.13200 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 SHP23.03450 MDL
5 SHP115.17250 MDL
10 SHP230.34500 MDL
20 SHP460.69000 MDL
50 SHP1,151.72500 MDL
100 SHP2,303.45000 MDL
250 SHP5,758.62500 MDL
500 SHP11,517.25000 MDL
1000 SHP23,034.50000 MDL
2000 SHP46,069.00000 MDL
5000 SHP115,172.50000 MDL
10000 SHP230,345.00000 MDL