£1.000 SHP = L23.04 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
SHP to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MDL
1 SHP to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.257923.3306
Low22.796822.6632
Average23.044222.9963
Change-0.61%0.18%
1 SHP to MDL stats

The performance of SHP to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.2579 and a 30 day low of 22.7968. This means the 30 day average was 23.0442. The change for SHP to MDL was -0.61.

The performance of SHP to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.3306 and a 90 day low of 22.6632. This means the 90 day average was 22.9963. The change for SHP to MDL was 0.18.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 SHP23.04180 MDL
5 SHP115.20900 MDL
10 SHP230.41800 MDL
20 SHP460.83600 MDL
50 SHP1,152.09000 MDL
100 SHP2,304.18000 MDL
250 SHP5,760.45000 MDL
500 SHP11,520.90000 MDL
1000 SHP23,041.80000 MDL
2000 SHP46,083.60000 MDL
5000 SHP115,209.00000 MDL
10000 SHP230,418.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saint Helena Pound
1 MDL0.04340 SHP
5 MDL0.21700 SHP
10 MDL0.43399 SHP
20 MDL0.86799 SHP
50 MDL2.16997 SHP
100 MDL4.33994 SHP
250 MDL10.84985 SHP
500 MDL21.69970 SHP
1000 MDL43.39940 SHP
2000 MDL86.79880 SHP
5000 MDL216.99700 SHP
10000 MDL433.99400 SHP