2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars

Convert MAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = دج13.34 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
MAD to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 MAD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.607813.9270
Low13.311513.3115
Average13.465313.5675
Change-0.86%-3.63%
1 MAD to DZD stats

The performance of MAD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.6078 and a 30 day low of 13.3115. This means the 30 day average was 13.4653. The change for MAD to DZD was -0.86.

The performance of MAD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9270 and a 90 day low of 13.3115. This means the 90 day average was 13.5675. The change for MAD to DZD was -3.63.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.34160 DZD
5 MAD66.70800 DZD
10 MAD133.41600 DZD
20 MAD266.83200 DZD
50 MAD667.08000 DZD
100 MAD1,334.16000 DZD
250 MAD3,335.40000 DZD
500 MAD6,670.80000 DZD
1000 MAD13,341.60000 DZD
2000 MAD26,683.20000 DZD
5000 MAD66,708.00000 DZD
10000 MAD133,416.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07495 MAD
5 DZD0.37477 MAD
10 DZD0.74954 MAD
20 DZD1.49907 MAD
50 DZD3.74768 MAD
100 DZD7.49535 MAD
250 DZD18.73838 MAD
500 DZD37.47675 MAD
1000 DZD74.95350 MAD
2000 DZD149.90700 MAD
5000 DZD374.76750 MAD
10000 DZD749.53500 MAD