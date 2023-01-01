2000 Moroccan dirhams to Algerian dinars

Convert MAD to DZD at the real exchange rate

2000 mad
27158.40 dzd

1.00000 MAD = 13.57920 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.57920 DZD
5 MAD67.89600 DZD
10 MAD135.79200 DZD
20 MAD271.58400 DZD
50 MAD678.96000 DZD
100 MAD1357.92000 DZD
250 MAD3394.80000 DZD
500 MAD6789.60000 DZD
1000 MAD13579.20000 DZD
2000 MAD27158.40000 DZD
5000 MAD67896.00000 DZD
10000 MAD135792.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07364 MAD
5 DZD0.36821 MAD
10 DZD0.73642 MAD
20 DZD1.47284 MAD
50 DZD3.68210 MAD
100 DZD7.36420 MAD
250 DZD18.41050 MAD
500 DZD36.82100 MAD
1000 DZD73.64200 MAD
2000 DZD147.28400 MAD
5000 DZD368.21000 MAD
10000 DZD736.42000 MAD