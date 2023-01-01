2000 Algerian dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert DZD to MAD at the real exchange rate

2000 dzd
147.03 mad

1.00000 DZD = 0.07352 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688051.1053591.96971.465361.628510.92687518.7215
1 GBP1.1510111.27225105.8561.686621.87441.0668421.5484
1 USD0.904650.786009183.20411.32571.47330.838516.9372
1 INR0.01087320.009446760.012018610.01593310.0177070.01007760.203562

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 DZD0.07352 MAD
5 DZD0.36758 MAD
10 DZD0.73517 MAD
20 DZD1.47034 MAD
50 DZD3.67585 MAD
100 DZD7.35170 MAD
250 DZD18.37925 MAD
500 DZD36.75850 MAD
1000 DZD73.51700 MAD
2000 DZD147.03400 MAD
5000 DZD367.58500 MAD
10000 DZD735.17000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Algerian Dinar
1 MAD13.60230 DZD
5 MAD68.01150 DZD
10 MAD136.02300 DZD
20 MAD272.04600 DZD
50 MAD680.11500 DZD
100 MAD1360.23000 DZD
250 MAD3400.57500 DZD
500 MAD6801.15000 DZD
1000 MAD13602.30000 DZD
2000 MAD27204.60000 DZD
5000 MAD68011.50000 DZD
10000 MAD136023.00000 DZD