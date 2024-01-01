250 Moroccan dirhams to Dominican pesos

Convert MAD to DOP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $6.006 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:17
MAD to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

DOP
1 MAD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.14566.2291
Low5.98135.9813
Average6.06076.1124
Change-1.59%-2.22%
1 MAD to DOP stats

The performance of MAD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1456 and a 30 day low of 5.9813. This means the 30 day average was 6.0607. The change for MAD to DOP was -1.59.

The performance of MAD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2291 and a 90 day low of 5.9813. This means the 90 day average was 6.1124. The change for MAD to DOP was -2.22.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Dominican Peso
1 MAD6.00591 DOP
5 MAD30.02955 DOP
10 MAD60.05910 DOP
20 MAD120.11820 DOP
50 MAD300.29550 DOP
100 MAD600.59100 DOP
250 MAD1,501.47750 DOP
500 MAD3,002.95500 DOP
1000 MAD6,005.91000 DOP
2000 MAD12,011.82000 DOP
5000 MAD30,029.55000 DOP
10000 MAD60,059.10000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 DOP0.16650 MAD
5 DOP0.83252 MAD
10 DOP1.66503 MAD
20 DOP3.33006 MAD
50 DOP8.32515 MAD
100 DOP16.65030 MAD
250 DOP41.62575 MAD
500 DOP83.25150 MAD
1000 DOP166.50300 MAD
2000 DOP333.00600 MAD
5000 DOP832.51500 MAD
10000 DOP1,665.03000 MAD