2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Dominican pesos

Convert MAD to DOP at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $6.032 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
MAD to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 MAD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.14566.2291
Low6.01476.0147
Average6.08066.1268
Change-0.64%-2.32%
1 MAD to DOP stats

The performance of MAD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1456 and a 30 day low of 6.0147. This means the 30 day average was 6.0806. The change for MAD to DOP was -0.64.

The performance of MAD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2291 and a 90 day low of 6.0147. This means the 90 day average was 6.1268. The change for MAD to DOP was -2.32.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4480.790.9491.3991.5391.34318.118
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.45911.21.771.9481.722.921
1 EUR1.054655.9670.83311.4741.6221.41619.094

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Dominican Peso
1 MAD6.03185 DOP
5 MAD30.15925 DOP
10 MAD60.31850 DOP
20 MAD120.63700 DOP
50 MAD301.59250 DOP
100 MAD603.18500 DOP
250 MAD1,507.96250 DOP
500 MAD3,015.92500 DOP
1000 MAD6,031.85000 DOP
2000 MAD12,063.70000 DOP
5000 MAD30,159.25000 DOP
10000 MAD60,318.50000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 DOP0.16579 MAD
5 DOP0.82894 MAD
10 DOP1.65787 MAD
20 DOP3.31574 MAD
50 DOP8.28935 MAD
100 DOP16.57870 MAD
250 DOP41.44675 MAD
500 DOP82.89350 MAD
1000 DOP165.78700 MAD
2000 DOP331.57400 MAD
5000 DOP828.93500 MAD
10000 DOP1,657.87000 MAD