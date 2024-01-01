1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Albanian leks

Convert MAD to ALL at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Lek9.310 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
MAD to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ALL
1 MAD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.33669.3366
Low9.17729.1285
Average9.24919.2218
Change1.08%0.33%
1 MAD to ALL stats

The performance of MAD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3366 and a 30 day low of 9.1772. This means the 30 day average was 9.2491. The change for MAD to ALL was 1.08.

The performance of MAD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.3366 and a 90 day low of 9.1285. This means the 90 day average was 9.2218. The change for MAD to ALL was 0.33.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Albanian Lek
1 MAD9.31032 ALL
5 MAD46.55160 ALL
10 MAD93.10320 ALL
20 MAD186.20640 ALL
50 MAD465.51600 ALL
100 MAD931.03200 ALL
250 MAD2,327.58000 ALL
500 MAD4,655.16000 ALL
1000 MAD9,310.32000 ALL
2000 MAD18,620.64000 ALL
5000 MAD46,551.60000 ALL
10000 MAD93,103.20000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Moroccan Dirham
1 ALL0.10741 MAD
5 ALL0.53704 MAD
10 ALL1.07408 MAD
20 ALL2.14816 MAD
50 ALL5.37040 MAD
100 ALL10.74080 MAD
250 ALL26.85200 MAD
500 ALL53.70400 MAD
1000 ALL107.40800 MAD
2000 ALL214.81600 MAD
5000 ALL537.04000 MAD
10000 ALL1,074.08000 MAD