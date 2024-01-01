5000 Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert KWD to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 kwd
6,120.750 bhd

1.00000 KWD = 1.22415 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22415 BHD
5 KWD6.12075 BHD
10 KWD12.24150 BHD
20 KWD24.48300 BHD
50 KWD61.20750 BHD
100 KWD122.41500 BHD
250 KWD306.03750 BHD
500 KWD612.07500 BHD
1000 KWD1224.15000 BHD
2000 KWD2448.30000 BHD
5000 KWD6120.75000 BHD
10000 KWD12241.50000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81690 KWD
5 BHD4.08448 KWD
10 BHD8.16897 KWD
20 BHD16.33794 KWD
50 BHD40.84485 KWD
100 BHD81.68970 KWD
250 BHD204.22425 KWD
500 BHD408.44850 KWD
1000 BHD816.89700 KWD
2000 BHD1633.79400 KWD
5000 BHD4084.48500 KWD
10000 BHD8168.97000 KWD