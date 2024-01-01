5 Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BHD to KWD at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ك0.8157 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 BHD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81650.8165
Low0.81220.8090
Average0.81380.8119
Change0.36%0.62%
View full history

1 BHD to KWD stats

The performance of BHD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8165 and a 30 day low of 0.8122. This means the 30 day average was 0.8138. The change for BHD to KWD was 0.36.

The performance of BHD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8165 and a 90 day low of 0.8090. This means the 90 day average was 0.8119. The change for BHD to KWD was 0.62.

Track market ratesView BHD to KWD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0751,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.1511,827.951.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6851,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81567 KWD
5 BHD4.07835 KWD
10 BHD8.15669 KWD
20 BHD16.31338 KWD
50 BHD40.78345 KWD
100 BHD81.56690 KWD
250 BHD203.91725 KWD
500 BHD407.83450 KWD
1000 BHD815.66900 KWD
2000 BHD1,631.33800 KWD
5000 BHD4,078.34500 KWD
10000 BHD8,156.69000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22599 BHD
5 KWD6.12995 BHD
10 KWD12.25990 BHD
20 KWD24.51980 BHD
50 KWD61.29950 BHD
100 KWD122.59900 BHD
250 KWD306.49750 BHD
500 KWD612.99500 BHD
1000 KWD1,225.99000 BHD
2000 KWD2,451.98000 BHD
5000 KWD6,129.95000 BHD
10000 KWD12,259.90000 BHD