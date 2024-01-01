100 South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KRW to UAH at the real exchange rate

100 krw
2.84 uah

1.00000 KRW = 0.02841 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KRW0.02841 UAH
5 KRW0.14207 UAH
10 KRW0.28413 UAH
20 KRW0.56826 UAH
50 KRW1.42066 UAH
100 KRW2.84132 UAH
250 KRW7.10330 UAH
500 KRW14.20660 UAH
1000 KRW28.41320 UAH
2000 KRW56.82640 UAH
5000 KRW142.06600 UAH
10000 KRW284.13200 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
1 UAH35.19490 KRW
5 UAH175.97450 KRW
10 UAH351.94900 KRW
20 UAH703.89800 KRW
50 UAH1759.74500 KRW
100 UAH3519.49000 KRW
250 UAH8798.72500 KRW
500 UAH17597.45000 KRW
1000 UAH35194.90000 KRW
2000 UAH70389.80000 KRW
5000 UAH175974.50000 KRW
10000 UAH351949.00000 KRW