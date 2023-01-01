1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to South Korean wons

Convert UAH to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
36,966 krw

1.00000 UAH = 36.96560 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

UAH to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.05187.50931.447281.65760.9634518.9831
1GBP1.153811.2126100.9651.669811.912471.1116321.9019
1USD0.95150.824674183.26291.377051.577160.916718.0619
1INR0.01142740.009904460.012010210.01653860.0189420.01100970.216926

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / South Korean Won
1 UAH36.96560 KRW
5 UAH184.82800 KRW
10 UAH369.65600 KRW
20 UAH739.31200 KRW
50 UAH1848.28000 KRW
100 UAH3696.56000 KRW
250 UAH9241.40000 KRW
500 UAH18482.80000 KRW
1000 UAH36965.60000 KRW
2000 UAH73931.20000 KRW
5000 UAH184828.00000 KRW
10000 UAH369656.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KRW0.02705 UAH
5 KRW0.13526 UAH
10 KRW0.27052 UAH
20 KRW0.54104 UAH
50 KRW1.35261 UAH
100 KRW2.70522 UAH
250 KRW6.76305 UAH
500 KRW13.52610 UAH
1000 KRW27.05220 UAH
2000 KRW54.10440 UAH
5000 KRW135.26100 UAH
10000 KRW270.52200 UAH