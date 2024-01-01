50 Cambodian riels to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KHR to VND at the real exchange rate

50 khr
300 vnd

1.00000 KHR = 6.00448 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Vietnamese Dong
1 KHR6.00448 VND
5 KHR30.02240 VND
10 KHR60.04480 VND
20 KHR120.08960 VND
50 KHR300.22400 VND
100 KHR600.44800 VND
250 KHR1501.12000 VND
500 KHR3002.24000 VND
1000 KHR6004.48000 VND
2000 KHR12008.96000 VND
5000 KHR30022.40000 VND
10000 KHR60044.80000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cambodian Riel
1 VND0.16654 KHR
5 VND0.83271 KHR
10 VND1.66542 KHR
20 VND3.33084 KHR
50 VND8.32710 KHR
100 VND16.65420 KHR
250 VND41.63550 KHR
500 VND83.27100 KHR
1000 VND166.54200 KHR
2000 VND333.08400 KHR
5000 VND832.71000 KHR
10000 VND1665.42000 KHR