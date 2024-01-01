20 Cambodian riels to Mauritian rupees

Convert KHR to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 khr
0.23 mur

1.00000 KHR = 0.01150 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mauritian Rupee
1 KHR0.01150 MUR
5 KHR0.05752 MUR
10 KHR0.11504 MUR
20 KHR0.23008 MUR
50 KHR0.57521 MUR
100 KHR1.15042 MUR
250 KHR2.87605 MUR
500 KHR5.75210 MUR
1000 KHR11.50420 MUR
2000 KHR23.00840 MUR
5000 KHR57.52100 MUR
10000 KHR115.04200 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 MUR86.92500 KHR
5 MUR434.62500 KHR
10 MUR869.25000 KHR
20 MUR1738.50000 KHR
50 MUR4346.25000 KHR
100 MUR8692.50000 KHR
250 MUR21731.25000 KHR
500 MUR43462.50000 KHR
1000 MUR86925.00000 KHR
2000 MUR173850.00000 KHR
5000 MUR434625.00000 KHR
10000 MUR869250.00000 KHR