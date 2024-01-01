1 thousand Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert KES to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
4,201 xaf

1.00000 KES = 4.20082 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KES4.20082 XAF
5 KES21.00410 XAF
10 KES42.00820 XAF
20 KES84.01640 XAF
50 KES210.04100 XAF
100 KES420.08200 XAF
250 KES1050.20500 XAF
500 KES2100.41000 XAF
1000 KES4200.82000 XAF
2000 KES8401.64000 XAF
5000 KES21004.10000 XAF
10000 KES42008.20000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kenyan Shilling
1 XAF0.23805 KES
5 XAF1.19024 KES
10 XAF2.38049 KES
20 XAF4.76098 KES
50 XAF11.90245 KES
100 XAF23.80490 KES
250 XAF59.51225 KES
500 XAF119.02450 KES
1000 XAF238.04900 KES
2000 XAF476.09800 KES
5000 XAF1190.24500 KES
10000 XAF2380.49000 KES