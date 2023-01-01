1 thousand Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert KES to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
3,863 xaf

1.00000 KES = 3.86340 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KES3.86340 XAF
5 KES19.31700 XAF
10 KES38.63400 XAF
20 KES77.26800 XAF
50 KES193.17000 XAF
100 KES386.34000 XAF
250 KES965.85000 XAF
500 KES1931.70000 XAF
1000 KES3863.40000 XAF
2000 KES7726.80000 XAF
5000 KES19317.00000 XAF
10000 KES38634.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kenyan Shilling
1 XAF0.25884 KES
5 XAF1.29419 KES
10 XAF2.58839 KES
20 XAF5.17678 KES
50 XAF12.94195 KES
100 XAF25.88390 KES
250 XAF64.70975 KES
500 XAF129.41950 KES
1000 XAF258.83900 KES
2000 XAF517.67800 KES
5000 XAF1294.19500 KES
10000 XAF2588.39000 KES