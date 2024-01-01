amount-spellout.1000 Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

Convert KES to XAF at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
4,737 xaf

Ksh1.000 KES = FCFA4.737 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KES to XAFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.77394.7912
Low4.58944.5079
Average4.71244.6458
Change2.25%2.05%
View full history

1 KES to XAF stats

The performance of KES to XAF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7739 and a 30 day low of 4.5894. This means the 30 day average was 4.7124. The change for KES to XAF was 2.25.

The performance of KES to XAF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7912 and a 90 day low of 4.5079. This means the 90 day average was 4.6458. The change for KES to XAF was 2.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3561,529.071.3680.9330.7911.49983.362
1 SGD0.73711,127.591.0090.6880.5831.10661.474
1 NGN0.0010.00110.0010.0010.0010.0010.055
1 CAD0.7310.9911,117.8210.6820.5781.09660.941

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KES4,73717 XAF
5 KES23,68585 XAF
10 KES47,37170 XAF
20 KES94,74340 XAF
50 KES236,85850 XAF
100 KES473,71700 XAF
250 KES1.184,29250 XAF
500 KES2.368,58500 XAF
1000 KES4.737,17000 XAF
2000 KES9.474,34000 XAF
5000 KES23.685,85000 XAF
10000 KES47.371,70000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kenyan Shilling
1 XAF0,21110 KES
5 XAF1,05548 KES
10 XAF2,11096 KES
20 XAF4,22192 KES
50 XAF10,55480 KES
100 XAF21,10960 KES
250 XAF52,77400 KES
500 XAF105,54800 KES
1000 XAF211,09600 KES
2000 XAF422,19200 KES
5000 XAF1.055,48000 KES
10000 XAF2.110,96000 KES