5 Kenyan shillings to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert KES to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 kes
1.31 uah

1.00000 KES = 0.26130 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 KES0.26130 UAH
5 KES1.30651 UAH
10 KES2.61302 UAH
20 KES5.22604 UAH
50 KES13.06510 UAH
100 KES26.13020 UAH
250 KES65.32550 UAH
500 KES130.65100 UAH
1000 KES261.30200 UAH
2000 KES522.60400 UAH
5000 KES1306.51000 UAH
10000 KES2613.02000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Kenyan Shilling
1 UAH3.82699 KES
5 UAH19.13495 KES
10 UAH38.26990 KES
20 UAH76.53980 KES
50 UAH191.34950 KES
100 UAH382.69900 KES
250 UAH956.74750 KES
500 UAH1913.49500 KES
1000 UAH3826.99000 KES
2000 UAH7653.98000 KES
5000 UAH19134.95000 KES
10000 UAH38269.90000 KES